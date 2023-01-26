YWCA Lower Cape Fear receives grant to distribute free hotspots to 100 students

YWCA Lower Cape Fear is providing 100 students with free hotspots (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 100 students around the Cape Fear will have mobile access to internet thanks to a recent grant given to YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

Each hotspot has a 2-year Education Only Hotspot Plan from UScellular.

Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have been proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.

YWCA says they will distribute hotspots to their afterschool students and then open the rest to the community through a lottery.

To enter for a chance to win a hotspot, click HERE.