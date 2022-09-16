YWCA registering voters on National Voter Registration Day

A voter registration event is being held Tuesday (Photo: YWCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is coming together with the community next Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.

The group is holding a voter registration event at Independence Mall from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 20th to register and educate voters for the upcoming November election.

YWCA says they are on a mission to empower the community to engage in civic life as part of a commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women. While there are many ways community members can be civically engaged, participating in the electoral process through voting is one way to shape the policies and laws that affect our everyday lives, the group says.

This event is in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear.