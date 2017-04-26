Wells Fargo Championship logistics: No parking, no Uber, no Lyft

Wells Fargo Golf Championship gallery at Eagle Point Golf Club on April 26, 017. (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City is being groomed left and right as the Wells Fargo Championship is now just five days away.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been getting ready for the PGA Tour stop for the last year.

Crews are working on the finishing touches at Eagle Point Golf Club to make sure the Wells Fargo Championship is a hole in one for Wilmington.

“Come enjoy this beautiful piece of ground most people haven’t seen,” Wells Fargo Championship Executive Director Kym Hougham said.

Hougham said Eagle Point is just about ready for tee time, but you need to make sure you are ready too.

“If you do have a ticket, just understand what you can bring and what you can’t bring,” Hougham said.

Among the items that are prohibited are selfie sticks, signs, lawn chairs, food, drinks or pets. Click here for the full list.

“If you bring it to the bus and you can’t bring it on, then you’re going to walk back to your car,” Hougham said. “If you get to the golf course with it and you have it then you’re going to get back on the shuttle to go back to your car.”

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said there is also no parking anywhere near Eagle Point.

“Due to this event and the area of the neighborhood, Raleigh has passed an ordinance that there is no parking on the side of the roads, so 30 feet from the center line is state maintained,” Brewer said. “If you are parking in that area, you will be towed by the Highway Patrol.”

Brewer said there is only one way to get there.

“We have two large pick up points,” He said. “One in Hampstead, one in downtown Wilmington, where we will be busing people in. We have over 50 buses.”

He said that also means you cannot take an Uber to Eagle Point.

“If you’re trying to get to the Wells Fargo and you’re utilizing Lyft or Uber, you’re going to be directed, once you hit the check point, to go to Hampstead or downtown Wilmington,” Brewer said.

Brewer said there will also be some community shuttles in some neighborhoods like Landfall. Click here for more information on transportation.

If you want to stay out of the bunkers, just make sure you know the rules of this game of golf.

“It’s going to be a fun week,” Brewer said. “It’s going to be a great time for Wilmington.”

Everything gets underway on Monday.

Click here to see the full list of restrictions, a course map, shuttle information and anything else you need to know.