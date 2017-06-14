CFPUA Board approves rate hike

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board of Directors today approved its budget for the next fiscal year including a water rate hike.

Customers will see an average 2.05-percent increase. For the average customer, that’s an extra $15.48 per year.

Chairman Mike Brown and New Hanover County Commissioner Pat Kusek voted against the hike.

Kusek said she doesn’t feel comfortable increasing rates in light of the GenX controversy.

During the meeting, some members of the community spoke about their concerns and frustrations about the GenX issue.