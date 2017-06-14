CFPUA Board approves rate hike

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board of Directors today approved its budget for the next fiscal year including a water rate hike.

Customers will see an average 2.05-percent increase. For the average customer, that’s an extra $15.48 per year.

Chairman Mike Brown and New Hanover County Commissioner Pat Kusek voted against the hike.

Kusek said she doesn’t feel comfortable increasing rates in light of the GenX controversy.

During the meeting, some members of the community spoke about their concerns and frustrations about the GenX issue.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Neal Lewis

    So….. on the very week we find out that our water supply has an “issue”, CFPUA raises the rates – very strange coincidence…

    • Heimie Schmelter

      You have to pay more for that new and powerful GenX additive! Did you expect them to give you that for free?

  • jg

    So just after confirmation of carcinogens being dumped in our drinking water, they’re going to raise their already exorbitant prices?? How do you folks feel about a class action lawsuit that should start with Dupont and include cfpua??

  • Patrick Ogelvie

    What a shock! Not only do we get to pay more for water, but toxic water at that! Will they use some of the extra revenue to cover the extra money we all get to shell out for Culligan now? Or cancer screenings?

Related News

Commissioner Frank Williams
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Citizens concerned about water quality in Leland
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens show at Rally for Clean Water against GenX
Read More»
CFPUA
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFPUA may have known about GenX more than year before news broke
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments