1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 9 and Cedar Branch Road.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the school bus was traveling on Cedar Branch Road, entered Highway 9 and failed to yield right of way when a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Highway 9 hit the bus.