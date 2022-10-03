1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus

A person was killed when a truck collided with a school bus in Horry County Monday morning (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 9 and Cedar Branch Road.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the school bus was traveling on Cedar Branch Road, entered Highway 9 and failed to yield right of way when a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup truck traveling south on Highway 9 hit the bus.

