1-in-10-million rare white bison born at Wyoming state park

A White Buffalo has been born in Wyoming (Photo: Wyoming State Parks)

(CBS NEWS) — A state park in the southwest corner of Wyoming has welcomed an ultra-rare new member of the community — a tiny, fuzzy white bison.

Wyoming State Parks shared a photo of the new calf and its mother, which reside at Bear River State Park in Evanston, on May 16. Officials from the park told Cowboy State Daily that the white bison calf was born weighing 30 pounds, which is small, but that it’s doing well. At the time the newspaper spoke with officials on May 17, the calf’s name and sex were not yet known.

“We’re not sure if it’s a bull calf or a heifer calf,” park superintendent Tyfani Sager told the newspaper. “They’re real furry and it’s hard to tell right off the bat.”

Bear River State Park clarified on Facebook that the bison is not albino — it just has a rare genetic makeup giving it white fur. The park got two white bison heifers in 2021, and the new calf’s mother, Wyoming Hope, was bred by a resident bull at the site. The new calf is the first white bison to be born at the park.