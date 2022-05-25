1 man dead, brother still missing after getting swept away in Cape Fear River

Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) — Two brothers were swept away by the currents of the Cape Fear River during severe storms Monday, leaving one man dead and the other missing.

According to a friend of the missing man, six people were fishing Monday around 3:30 p.m. in the town of Erwin in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said two of the people, Emilson Ordónez, 29, and his brother Edwin, 24, were swept away as they were trying to get to an island to fish.

Emilson was a father of four children. His body was found Monday night, 300 yards from where he was swept away. The search for Edwin resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports say the brothers were trying to cross to the other side of the river, but the water was deep and one of them started to drown. The other brother tried to rescue him and the two were swept away.

The father of both men was also among the fishing group and was caught up in the current. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The family is waiting to learn more. They’re sitting near a Red Cross emergency staging area as crews continue to search.

