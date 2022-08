1-year-old boy dies after being struck by car in Robeson County, trooper confirms

A 1-year-old boy died Thursday evening after being hit by a car on White Pond Road about 2.1 miles out of Fairmont in Robeson County, according to Sgt. S.B. Lewis with N.C. Highway Patrol.

Lewis said the child darted out into the road.

He added the driver was unable to avoid the little boy and he was struck by the front right corner of the car.

