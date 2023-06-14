‘100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina’ hold 3rd annual golf tournament fundraiser

124 golfers signed up to benefit organization

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – On Wednesday, 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina held their 3rd annual golf tournament to raise money for their ventures and mission: Help out the next generation.

“We are a mentoring group – middle and high school – and we give scholarships to kids when they go off to college and trade school,” said Stan Nixon. “We encourage them on education, economic empowerment, health, culture, and just trying to be a better citizen.”

Nixon says it’s very important to share these lessons with the youth. Lessons range from finance to

“If you know how to handle your money you can handle yourself down the road if you don’t handle your money you can make a lot of bad mistakes.”

The sold-out tournament brought 124 golfers from states all over the east coast. They say this tournament will raise between 15 and 20 thousand dollars.

100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina offers many resources for the youth to empower them with knowledge.

There are 125 chapters of this entity. Locally, they are looking for more members in mostly Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.