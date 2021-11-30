1,000 acres on Pilot Mountain burned as firefighters battle dry, windy conditions

Pilot Mt. fire on Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna / WFMY)

SURRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s day four of battle with a monster wildfire on Pilot Mountain, and the dry weather isn’t making the fight any easier for firefighters.

More than 1,050 acres have burned on Pilot Mountain as of Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. The blaze is just 20% contained, but it’s progress. Smoke has also drastically reduced, and the mountaintop’s iconic knob is once again visible.

A burn ban has been issued for all counties in the state and it will stay in effect until further notice.



Here’s some of the latest information from North Carolina Service Ranger Jimmy Holt on the Pilot Mountain wildfire.

The wildfire is now just over 1,050 acres – double its size from the previous day. Fire officials said it is 20% contained. Dry weather conditions aren’t making the firefight any easier.

Holt said most of the fire has been brought down the mountain, and firefighters are managing to keep a good handle on controlling it. He said the fight is far from over, and more work still needs to be done. Crews are working to suppress the fire from the bottom of the mountain.

NC Forestry officials believe the fire was “human-caused.”

