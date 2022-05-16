1,000+ Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills seized along with $130K in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During the last several months, The New Hanover County Vice & Narcotics Unit conducted a pill investigation involving counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

There have been numerous overdoses linked to similar type of pills over the past year.

On May 12, 2022, Vice Detectives concluded the investigation and executed search warrants at 9533 River Road Unit #49 and 6703 Old Brick Road, Unit B.

During the executions of the search warrants, Vice Detectives located a trafficking amount of “counterfeit pressed oxycodone pills” (1,081 pills = approx. 120 grams), drug paraphernalia and over $130,000.00 in U.S. Currency.

Salvatore Joseph DeFonte was charged with the following felonies: trafficking by selling (2 counts), trafficking by delivering (2 counts), trafficking by manufacturing (3 counts), trafficking by transportation (2 counts), trafficking by possession (3 counts), PWISD Schedule II, (7 counts), PWISD schedule III, PWISD schedule IV, maintaining a vehicle (6 counts), Sell/Deliver Schedule II (3 counts), Manufacture Schedule II, Maintaining a Dwelling (2 counts), Simple Possession of Schedule V and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeFonte is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $10,255,000.00 secure million-dollar bond.