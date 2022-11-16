1,000 free holiday meals kits given ahead of holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all smiles Wednesday at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington – folks lining up for their chance to get a box filled with food for the upcoming holiday.

The Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group handed out 1,000 free holiday meal boxes to the first who arrived at Good Shepherd’s weekly grocery giveaway.

Volunteers unloaded boxes filled with non-perishable ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving dinner — including a $25 voucher for turkey recipients who can get the bird at an area grocery store.

People started lining up for the giveaway a few hours before the event started – the vehicle line started on Martin Street and wrapped around the block as far as fifth street.

Theresa Benson said buying necessities like food has become a challenge.

“I’m living off SSI, and you know, I struggle from trying to have enough of everything, and I have a family to feed,” said Benson, “And places like this help out a lot.”

Lisa Bryant had a job that paid good money, she took early retirement but now wonders how she’ll make ends meet.

“I use to make five figures, it’s not six figures but it’s close enough, and now I’m struggling myself with the gas prices and food cost,” she said. “I got my box and I’m feeling so blessed, I am happy.”

According to Innovative Financial Group CEO Tyler Rees, their company decided to sponsor the meals as a way to help families in need.

“Our mission has always been to provide unparalleled support through a needs-based approach. Our licensed agents serve a growing population of seniors and understand their struggle to find adequate resources for everyday items like food,” he said. “We aim to ensure 1000 families this Thanksgiving have what they need to give thanks. May you celebrate Thanksgiving Day knowing that our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ loves you and these blessings are in honor of Him. God Bless you and your family.”

According to Good Shepherd’s Executive Director Katrina Knight, the need for food is greater than ever.

“We are serving nearly 200 lunches a day in our Soup Kitchen. We are sheltering at least 85 men, women, and children every night,” she said. “We know that the holidays are particularly tough, and we want our neighbors to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal.”

According to Knight, the initiative was a team effort.

“We could not be more grateful to Innovative Financial Group for sharing this concern and enabling us to reach many more families this year through their generous donation,” said Knight.

Good Shepherd Center has a weekly Grocery Giveaway every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. and offers fresh and nonperishable groceries, as well as cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothing, and other necessities

The Good Shepherd’s soup kitchen is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday.

Both programs are free and open to the public, with no pre-registration required, stop by Good Shepherd’s main campus at 811 Martin Street for the programs.

Call 910-763-4424 ext. 100 for more information, those who want to help support Good Shepherd Center this holiday season can find information here.