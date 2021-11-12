100K pounds of Trader Joe’s chicken patties recalled for possible bone fragments

(CNN) — Trader Joe’s has recalled about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two frozen chicken products: chile lime chicken burgers and spinach feta chicken sliders, according to the report.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA said the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties. However, there are no reports of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw away the products or return them to the store.

For more information about the recall visit usda.gov here.