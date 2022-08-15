$100K reward offered for information about who killed Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

(Photo: Wake County Sheriff's Office)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — At Monday’s Wake County commissioners meeting, Sheriff Gerald Baker announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed deputy Ned Byrd.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night near Battle Bridge Road.

The SBI and FBI are looking over dashcam and surveillance video from a business nearby.

They’re also working to figure out a timeline with Byrd’s latest locations and calls.

