101 NC small businesses win technology grants, including two in Cape Fear

Two local small businesses have received thousands in grants (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two small businesses in the Cape Fear have been awarded grants to advance the commercialization of innovative new technologies.

Construkts, Inc., of Winnabow received $75,000.00 to develop a mixed-reality learning platform to advance middle school mathematics education using a framework that supports both traditional and non-traditional learners. This SBIR project is sponsored by the National Science Foundation.

Vidterra, LLC, of Wilmington: $24,813.50 to develop software that allows ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) video to be transmitted globally with reduced cost and improved quality. This SBIR project is sponsored by the United States Air Force, Department of Defense.

The local grants are part of a much larger campaign, with 101 North Carolina Businesses being awarded grants.

The North Carolina Board of Science, Technology & Innovation says a total of $4.95 million was given to innovative companies in 22 counties across the state.

“Support for early-stage technology companies pays off in better jobs, more investment, and new ways to make our state a great place to live and do business,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “These small businesses are tackling society’s most pressing challenges in many areas, including the life sciences, defense, and clean energy. Innovative small companies drive growth and competition, keeping our economy healthy and quality of life high.”

Two types of state grants were awarded during the new funding round, Incentive grants and Matching grants.

Incentive grants support qualified North Carolina businesses as they prepare and submit SBIR or STTR proposals to federal agencies, helping offset some of the costs of developing these complex proposals.

Matching grants award funds to North Carolina small businesses who have already received a federal Phase I SBIR or STTR award, with the goal of filling gaps left by the federal funding, attracting follow-on investments, and encouraging the businesses to grow their presence in North Carolina.