Governor Cooper proclaims April 2022 as Alcohol Awareness Month

(Cropped Photo: Marlon E / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – Governor Roy Cooper has declared April 2022 as Alcohol Awareness Month in North Carolina.

“It’s important for people to know the dangers of misusing alcohol,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity for families to have honest conversations about underage drinking and highlight the strong work of community organizations across our state.”

The NC ABC Commission joins Governor Cooper, the NC Department of PublicSafety, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, and other state agency partners in observing this occasion and promoting awareness of the prevention and treatment of alcohol misuse.

Throughout April, the NC ABC Commission and its Talk it Out program will highlight the people and organizations around North Carolina working to prevent underage drinking, eliminate drunk driving, and promote responsible consumption of alcohol by those who choose to drink.

One way to learn more and participate in these conversations is to sign up for Talk it Out Tuesday webinars. The webinars are free to attend and provide opportunities to hear directly from subject matter experts in the prevention and treatment fields.

