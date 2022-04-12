Leland man charged following Red Cross Street shooting

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 28-year-old Charles Gilbert Green of Leland was recently arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury.

This arrest comes after one person was shot in the 600 block of Red Cross Street in Wilmington on April 2nd.

The Wilmington Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this shooting.

A ShotSpotter notification came in around 1:30 p.m. Upon units’ arrival, they located one victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to NHRMC by EMS, and they are listed in stable condition.

Green is behind bars at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.