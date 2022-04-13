Leland man arrested for sex crimes with a child

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Investigations and the Special Crimes Unit have arrested a Leland man for sex crimes with a child.

Jonathan Lee Perez, 18, of Leland was arrested today and charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger (felony violation of N.C. General Statute § 14-27.25) and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger (felony violation of N.C. General Statute § 14-27.30).

Perez was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains under a $75,000 bond.

We will have more details on this story as it develops.