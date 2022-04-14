Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services to offer rabies vaccinations at a discounted rate

(Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held on April 23rd. 2022.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services will team up with with Capeside Animal Hospital and Leland Veterinary Hospital to offer discounted Rabies Vaccinations to the citizens of Brunswick County.

Rabies vaccinations cost $6.00.

NC General Statue requires that all dogs and cats four months of age or older shall be vaccinated against rabies.

If they are not, there is a $100 penalty.

For further information, you can contact BCSAPS at (910) 754-8204.

Brunswick Sheriff’s APS Shelter:

429 Green Swamp Rd. Supply, NC 28462

(910) 754-8204

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 year vaccines only)

Leland Veterinary Hospital:

508 Village Rd. Leland, NC 28451

(910) 371-3440

8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Capeside Animal Hospital: