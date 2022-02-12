12-year-old submits artwork to support other children with mental health challenges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When 12-year-old Hudson Cummings learned of Coastal Horizons’ third annual Virtual Art Auction, “By Kids and Kids at Heart, For Kids”, he immediately knew he wanted to participate.

According to Hudson’s mother, Kendy Gullette, Hudson has special ties to the nonprofit: he receives school-based mental health services through Coastal Horizons.

Hudson stated he contributed “Rainbow Crab”, item number 100 in the auction, because he wanted “to support other kids who have mental health challenges.” The inspiration for his art? “The colors and a crab should make anyone smile,” Hudson said.

By Kids and Kids at Heart, For Kids Virtual Art Auction features art created and donated by adults, children, and even some fur babies.

Submissions have come from throughout North Carolina and as far away as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and India. Proceeds from the Art Auction will go to benefit Our Children’s Place (OCP) of Coastal Horizons, a statewide program committed to the children of incarcerated and returning parents.

“Very rarely do we think beyond the incarcerated person themselves when we discuss who is impacted by incarceration,” OCP Director Melissa Radcliff said. “At OCP, we strive to build resilience by surrounding these children with a community of caring professionals who recognize, support, and encourage them.

“By Kids and Kids at Heart, For Kids ” Art Auction will go live on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14, 2022 at 6 a.m. and will close that same day at 8 p.m.

To bid, you can visit the auction page or text 4kids22 to 76278.