Three men arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges in Brunswick County

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit have arrested three men on multiple drug and weapons charges.

Sam Mallard Hewett, 77, is charged with Trafficking Cocaine (x2), PWIMSD Cocaine, Possession of Firearm by Felon, among other charges.

Jeremy Jijuan Hewett, 37, is charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possessing a Stolen Firearm, along with other charges.

Derek Hewett, 52, is charged with Trafficking Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, three counts of Possessing a Stolen Firearm, along with more charges.

Sam and Jeremy received $75,000 bonds, Derek received $50,000 bond.

Community tips and complaints, as well as information derived from an overdose investigation led to these arrests and the seizure of 130.4 grams of cocaine, 26.5 lbs of marijuana, and 29 firearms.

We thank those who continue to provide us with information on suspicious or illegal activity in their communities.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction and is ready for treatment, please contact the Anchor Initiative facilitator at 910-363-7880.