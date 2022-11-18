12th annual New Year’s Noon returns to The Children’s Museum

New Year's Noon returns to The Children's Museum (Photo: Tanner Barth)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrate the new year with The Children’s Museum of Wilmington for New Year’s Noon on Saturday, December 31st from 9 AM- 12 PM.

Create a streamer wand, decorate a party crown, make glitzy slime, and reflect back on the year that has been 2022. Ring in the new year at NOON with a countdown and an epic confetti toss in the courtyard.

This event is expected to sell out, so grab them fast!

Member New Year’s Noon tickets are $5. Non members tickets are $10 for everyone over the age of twelve months. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. New Year’s Noon has limited capacity. For more information and tickets visit the Children Museum’s website here.