13th Annual Cardinal Strut Race is March 19

Support childhood cancer families in the Cape Fear at a 5K, 1 mile fun run, and Foam Party for kids

(Courtesy: Amy Bedingfield)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 13th Annual Cardinal Strut Race is slated to step off March 19 and you can register now for you and your family to help kids with cancer in the Cape Fear.

The Cardinal Strut race is presented by EmergeOrtho and Old North State Wealth management. It is the larg

est fundraiser for Strut For Kids, the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting local Cape Fear families on the childhood cancer journey.

President Amy Bedingfield says they are “excited to present Wilmington’s first race with a foam party at the finish line. It is a literal blast – kind of like a big bubble bath without the water.”

Seven-year-old Leukemia survivor Jorja Wilker says the foam party is a lot of fun and you “can throw bubbles at your friends.”

Wilker designed this year’s t-shirt. She says she was inspired by chickens and donuts. That is how she decided on her theme ‘Donut Give Up.’

The race is Saturday, March 19 at Long Leaf Park Shelters 5 and 6 in Wilmington. The 5k and 1 mile fun run kick off at 9am and the Foam Party is at 10am.

For more information on registration click here.

To get more information on Strut For Kids click here.