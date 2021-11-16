15 years since deadly tornado ripped through Riegelwood community

With winds reaching up 200 mph, the tornado traveled for seven miles, killing eight and injuring 21 others.

Damage left behind from Riegelwood tornado in 2006. (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday marked the 15th anniversary of the deadly tornado that swept through Columbus County.

A F-3 tornado struck the Riegelwood community around 6:30 a.m. when many people were still asleep.

Several homes were tossed off their foundation and others completely destroyed.

With winds reaching up 200 mph, the tornado traveled for seven miles, killing eight and injuring 21 others.