16th annual Beast Fest kicking off in Bladenboro

Crowd at a previous Beast Fest in Bladenboro (Photo: WWAY)

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The 16th annual Beat Fest is kicking off in Bladenboro.

The first activities are beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

There will be a DJ, dancing, food vendors and carnival rides. ‘Threshold Party Band’ will be playing.

On Saturday at 10:00 a.m., the grand opening ceremony will be taking place.

The talent show is happening from 10:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

There will be a pumpkin pie baking contest, cornhole tournament, line dancing classes, arts and crafts, vendors and rides.