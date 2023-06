17 people rescued from rip currents in Carolina Beach

Ocean Waves (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It was a busy day for lifeguards in Carolina Beach.

The National Weather Service reported 17 rip current related rescues Thursday.

If you’re caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of it.

A moderate risk of rip currents if forecast to continue for east facing beaches on Friday.