17-year-old Wilmington student in running for top spot in global science competition

Elias Fariz is a Wilmington student in the running to win a global science contest (Photo: Breakthrough Junior Challenge)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A student from Wilmington is one of 30 semi-finalists in the annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition.

The Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science video contest that encourages students to create engaging and imaginative videos that demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.

17-year-old Elias Fariz from Wilmington created an original science video and is now in the running to receive $400,000 worth of prizes.

The winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge will be awarded a $250,000 college scholarship. The science teacher who inspired the winning student will win a $50,000 prize. The winner’s school will also receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000.

Fariz says if he wins, he’ll donate the science lab to the Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington.

Elias’ video focuses on the “Pancake Theorem”, which he discovered during one of his weekly college-level math lessons. Elias credits his success in the competition to his teachers and family, and was encouraged to enter the challenge as it allowed him to combine his interests, including mathematics, video making and video game design.

You can vote for Elias Fariz to win on the contest’s Facebook page HERE.