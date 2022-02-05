1,700 Fort Bragg paratroopers moving to Poland as Airborne Corps in Germany to ‘defeat Russian aggression’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a force of 1,700 from Fort Bragg arrived in a rapid deployment to Europe Friday they were sent on to Poland and a smaller group from Fort Bragg also touched down in Germany to set up a task force, officials said Saturday.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, which is 300 soldiers, arrived and created a group called Combined Joint Task Force Dragon, which is being formed as Ukraine is under threat of a possible Russian invasion.

The much larger group from Fort Bragg, the 82nd Airborne Division, was sent to Germany and arrived Friday. The 82nd Airborne is now in Poland as Russia’s troop build-up continues along eastern Ukraine, a news release said.

