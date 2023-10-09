18-year-old accused of beating dog to death charged with cruelty to animals

Nicholas Demarion McGirt has been charged with cruelty to animals (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old has been charged with animal cruelty following an incident in Columbus County.

Nicholas Demarion McGirt is accused of beating a dog to death, after a video surfaced online showing the beating.

He received a $5,000 secured bond but is now out of jail.

Deputies say the owner let the dog out around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday to use the restroom.

The dog was not found until 9:00am the next morning, dead in a nearby field.