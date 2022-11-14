1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday.

New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of an initiative meant to educate and share the history and events of the 1898 massacre with the public.

One hundred and twenty-four years ago, a mob took to the streets of Wilmington, burned the African American newspaper, the Daily Record , and killed an unknown number of African Americans, countless others fled the city.



Events featured around the city were symposiums, discussions and picture displays meant to held recount the events.



Alexis Abbeate s aid the play titled ‘What the River Knows’ took her on a roller coaster of emotions.



“I thought it was really well done, and an educational experience, it evokes a lot of emotion,” she said. “I laughed one minute, then, deer stuck in headlights another moment, thinking of what it was like that long ago.”

