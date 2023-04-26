$18M expansion coming to Henderson Field Airport in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Henderson Field Airport is receiving $18 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The money will be used for runway expansion, infrastructure improvements and aircraft storage. Airport manager Gage King says the work will take place over the next few years.

“So, over the next two to three years you’re going to start seeing phases of expansion. The ultimate goal is to extend the runway to 5,500 ft, we’re currently a little over 4,000 now. So, what that will do is allow us to accommodate our corporate jet traffic,” said King.

King says the improvements will allow the airport to accommodate business traffic better, which will help boost Pender County’s economy.