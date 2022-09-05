19-year-old dies following weekend crash near NC, SC state line

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — A teenager is dead after an early morning crash Saturday, according to the Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

She says 19-year-old Jonah Prince died of injuries he received in the crash.

Serious injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road near the state line.

