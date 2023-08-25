Tabor City School holds ribbon cutting in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, a new school is tasked with carrying on the legacy of what was there before.

Tabor City School held its ribbon cutting Thursday morning, replacing the nearly 100-year-old school, Tabor City High School.

It was a monumental moment for many in the county, one being Columbus County Board of Education Board Member, Chris Worley, who said this day is one that will be remembered by all, as the county continues to grow.

“We’re starting to get a lot of economic development in all areas of our county, so I just, we encourage growth here,” Worley said. “It’s dear to my heart, I actually grew up and was one of the first classes to go to South Columbus High School, which is in our area. So, seeing this and remembering the opportunities that I had by going to that new high school. I just feel like it’s going to be great for our children.”

Home of the Colts, the new campus will house Pre-K through 8th grade.

The new facility is energy efficient, providing cost savings for the county.

There are 39 classrooms, including a “Gym-Atorium,” providing the resources for both athletic and academic events.

USDA Rural Development State Director, Reginald Speight, said this project was a well anticipated one, taking into account more safety protocols in terms of building design.

“It is exciting for me to be here today to know that we are bringing state of the art facilities to children who deserve it, to teachers who deserve it, and to parents that deserve it,” Speight said. “Because more than anything in the world – we want to make sure the kids stay safe while they are being educated.”

An open house took place Thursday night, as teachers prepare to welcome students into their new school on Monday.

Columbus County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Deanne Meadows, said this project is a steppingstone in providing students with the resources to succeed.

“I want students to be able to have the best possible education and this just heads us in that direction that we get even better in terms of what we do to provide students an education,” Meadows said.