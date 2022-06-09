2 arrested in NC after 10 dead dogs found in truck

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman from Texas have been charged with animal cruelty after deputies in North Carolina found 10 dead dogs in the back of their rented box truck.

News outlets report Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Scott Thomas McCaffrey and Tambra Lynn Clift of Weslaco, Texas, each were charged with 10 felony counts of cruelty to animals.

The two are being held at the Moore County jail under a $30,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were notified on Tuesday that there were multiple dead dogs in the back of the truck in the Seven Lakes area of West End.