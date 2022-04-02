2-year-old dies after being run over by skid loader in Franklin County, sheriff says

CENTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died after being run over by a piece of machinery in Franklin County late Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at a property along Collins Mill Road, which is about eight miles northeast of Louisburg in northeastern Franklin County, according to Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead.

The initial incident reported a child had been hit by machinery, Winstead said.

