Police arrest suspect in SC beach shooting captured on video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) — Several people are recovering in South Carolina hospitals after a seaside shootout in Myrtle Beach.

Multiple media organizations report the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. Myrtle Beach Police say officers were dispatched to the area as a large crowd was gathering.

A fight broke out, and one of the belligerents pulled a gun and fired. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the gunman, who carjacked a vehicle and got away as he sprayed gunfire.

Several people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was the third shooting in Myrtle Beach within 12 hours. Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said no officer was shot, though a patrol car was hit by gunfire.

