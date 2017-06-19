Cut fiber led to widespread internet, cell phone outage across eastern NC

A map shows the extent of a Verizon outage in eastern NC on June 19. 2017. (Photo: DownDetector.com)
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you had issues getting online, making a call or even watching TV today, you were not alone.

Many people had those problems across the region today, after a fiber was cut in Wilmington.

“Some Spectrum customers in the Wilmington area experienced video, internet, and phone outages due to a fiber cut. Technical teams restored services as quickly as possible. We apologize for any convenience,” said Patrick Paterno, with Charter public relations Carolina region.

Spectrum cable and DIRECTV  had TV issues much of the day.

“A connectivity issue is causing a service interruption for some of our customers in Wilmington, Jacksonville and New Bern,” a Verizon Wireless spokeswoman said in an e-mail to WWAY. “Our engineers are working with our vendor partner to resolve this issue quickly.”

The website downdetector.com, which tracks outages, showed hot zones around Wilmington for Verizon, Spectrum and AT&T.

AT&T sent a statement saying they were not aware of any outages.  A spokesman says downdetector is not representative or an accurate depiction of their network’s performance or service level.

Complaints we’ve heard have included no cable or Internet service, difficulty making wireless calls and businesses unable to make credit card transactions.

  • stilts1939

    Whose fiber cable?

  • THing4CSA

    So why did Spectrum Cable not tell it’s customers why their service was not available? Most folks understand how a cut cable can cause an outage.

Recent Comments