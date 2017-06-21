Rep. Rouzer talks about GenX

David Rouzer (Photo: US House of Representatives)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two weeks ago GenX became a familiar term for those who live in Southeastern North Carolina.

That’s when it was revealed Chemours was discharging the toxic chemical in the Cape Fear River.

As local governments fight to learn more, they’re looking for federal help.

“I think that it’s really important as we move forward to continue that type of communication and make sure that all parties are aware of the latest and most up to date information,” Congressman David Rouzer said.

Rouzer said he met with Chemours the same day they agreed to stop discharging GenX.

“I think it’s a positive first step until we gather more data and EPA and DEQ have time to get their minds around this,” Rouzer said.

Rouzer says the EPA has agreed to perform independent tests for GenX in water samples.

“There needs to be more scrutiny on this particular category of compounds that we use in our everyday life and I think the EPA needs to work with all the states to have some level of measurement of all these different substances and have a methodology in place that helps the public to understand what’s safe and what’s not safe,” Rouzer said.

The EPA, an agency that could see big cuts under President Trump’s proposed budget,but Rouzer said it should not stop the EPA from getting their job done.

“You have periods where you don’t have as much money, you have periods where you have more money and that should not detract at all from EPA’s ability to do the work they need to do,” Rouzer said.

Rouzer hopes everyone can be reassured GenX is a priority.

“I think the citizens of Southeastern North Carolina can take comfort in the fact that all the appropriate authorities at all the different levels are engaged and working to resolve the issue long term,”Rouzer said.

We also reached out to senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. Senator Burr’s office told us he did not have time to speak today.We have not heard back from Thom Tillis, but we did see they were both on Twitter and posted a photo for national selfie day.