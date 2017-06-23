Kadeem Allen drafted by Boston Celtics

BROOKYLN, NY (WWAY) — Wilmington native Kadeem Allen was selected with the 53rd overall selection to the Boston Celtics.

On Monday, Allen told us that Boston was one team that showed serious interest in him in the pre-draft process. He also worked out for several NBA teams including the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Allen, the former New Hanover Wildcat and Arizona Wildcat, averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists along with 1.6 steals per game as a senior. He shot 45 percent overall and 43 percent from three-point range.

Congratulations to Kadeem Allen and his family and friends.