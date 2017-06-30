NO FLY ZONE! These tips from the pest pros shouldn’t bug you too much

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Pest control experts say this summer could bring out more pests than usual and are offering up some tips to keep your yard a ‘no fly’ zone.

“Summer is a great time to be outside and enjoying the warm weather, but summer pests such as mosquitoes and ticks can make the season difficult,” said Clint Miller of the North Carolina Pest Management Association. “With the mild winter we had in our state, we are seeing even more of these pests than usual. There are some simple methods that homeowners can take to reduce these pests in their yards.”

Here are the tips from the NCPMA for preventing and reducing mosquitoes and ticks in and around yards.

Be Aware: Always check yourself, your kids and your pets for ticks when you come inside.

Keep your grass cut short and your yard free of standing water and clean bird baths often. Standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Wear mosquito repellant any time you are outside to prevent mosquitoes, ticks and other pests from biting you.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquitoes and ticks from biting.

Avoid being outside during dawn and dusk which are peak times of day for mosquitoes.

Have a pest management professional apply a treatment to your yard to prevent pests from breeding.