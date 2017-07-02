Brunch could start earlier in New Hanover County

'Brunch Bill' signed by Governor Roy Cooper (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunch is a Sunday favorite for many and now customers can order mimosas or bloody marys a little earlier than they are used to.

Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 155, also known as the ‘brunch bill’.

“I thought it was a good idea anytime you can open up a menu item that you couldn’t sell before and have access to that, it’s a good thing,” Blue Surf Cafe general manager, Jeremy Lozito said.

Lozito said that he hopes the bill becomes a law for New Hanover County.

“I don’t know why it wouldn’t, it’s kind of an archaic law as it stands,” Lozito said.

New Hanover County Commissioners and City Councils have the final say to approve the ordinance. If approved, businesses can start selling alcohol at 10AM on Sundays.

“We get a lot of out of town guest here to so, they come down, they get to North Carolina, blue state law and they don’t understand why we can’t sell them an alcoholic beverage before noon,” Lozito said.

Blue Surf Cafe general manager said that Sundays are the busiest day of the week for them and this could be a good factor for business.

“Traditionally brunch means mimosas, bloody marys, so it’s a factor on where they’re going to go and what time they’re going to go, so you get this kinda stacking up. People aren’t going to go to brunch until twelve o’clock because they can’t get a bloody mary, so it will extend business hours or the volume for a lot of restaurants in town and that’s always a good thing,” Lozito said.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said they do not have a set date yet to vote on the bill, but they are all in full support of it.

For more information on Senate Bill 155, click here.