Deputies searching for Pender Co. stabbing suspects

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies now know the names of the suspects wanted for stabbing a man at a Pender County store.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Johnson’s Corner Grill on Hwy 421 in Currie around 1 p.m. Monday regarding a reported stabbing.

32-year-old Artez Deshawn Robinson, of Leland, was found with numerous stab wounds to the chest and back. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Deputies say two Pender County brothers, Alberto and Roberto Perez, began a physical fight with Robinson inside the store over a prior argument and that both brothers stabbed Robinson before fleeing the store.

Warrants for both Alberto and Roberto Perez were issued charging them with felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and misdemeanor Assault and Battery. At this time, neither brother have been arrested. Alberto Perez, also known as “Kiko,” and Roberto “Bobby” Perez, Jr are Hispanic males, both 5’6 and approximately 200 lbs. They were last seen in a tan-colored Ford F-250 or 350 crew cab diesel truck.

If you know anything, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.