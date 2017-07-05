Raleigh among first to step up for Sunday mornings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Some North Carolina local governments are stepping up to the bar quickly to start Sunday morning alcohol sales after Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation late last week authorizing such action.

The Raleigh City Council voted Wednesday for an ordinance giving Alcoholic Beverage Control permit holders in the city limits the ability to serve drinks at 10 a.m., instead of noon currently. Carrboro’s Board of Aldermen passed a similar ordinance Monday.

The changes by the two municipalities start this weekend.

Cooper signed the bill presented by legislators granting the option to any municipal or county government with permit holders to vote for the earlier sales start.

Backers of the change say letting brunch-goers and vacationers buy and drink alcohol on Sunday mornings will be good for business and tourism.

