MacKenzie Gore heading to Hollywood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — MacKenzie Gore has been the talk of the town around here with his countless honors, awards and huge paychecks. Now the Padres pitcher will take a trip up Highway 5 to Hollywood.

The Whiteville High School product will face off against the top prep athletes in America for the title of 2016-2017 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year on July 11. Over the past 15 years, this award has become the most prestigious honor in high school sports.

Gore has already been named the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, but now he’s looking for the top prize. MacKenzie says he’s excited for the opportunity.

“Going to LA for the athlete of the year award, really just going and taking it all in and enjoying the moment cause it only happens once,” Gore said. “I guess I have to get me a nice suit ha ha ha”

MacKenzie has been nothing but humble and gracious after every opportunity that he has received this season.

We could not be more proud and from all of us at WWAY, good luck MacKenzie!