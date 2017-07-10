19 Port City athletes heading to Track Nationals

GREENSBORO, NC (PORT CITY TRACK CLUB) — The USATF Region 3 Jr Olympic 4 day competition has ended and the Port City Track Club brought back multiple Regional Championships back to the city of Wilmington.

The Port City Track Club 4×100 men 17/18 year old are the repeat champs for the region. Last year the won the region and repeated again this year by running the fastest time in the nation for their age group. The team consist of Shaquan Graham, Deshawn Ballard, JC Smith and Cameron Coley-Barnhill.

Ethan Fay is the regional champion for the boys 11/12 year old division for the Aero Javelin. Ethan threw a personal best of 102’-2”

Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis is the regional champ for the 9/10 year boys 1500 meter racewalk

JC Smith won the long jump for the region with a jump of 23’-04”

Deshawn Ballard is the regional champion for the 17/18 year old men in the 100 meter dash with a personal best of 10.5, and he is also the regional champ in the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.95

All together the Port City Track Club will be sending 19 athletes to Nationals in Lawrence, KS July 23-30, 2017.

Ma’Laya Ross (400 meter dash) 8 and under girls

Girls 4×400 Meter relay 9/10 year old girls

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay 15/16 age group (Marquis Anthony, Jayden Johnson, Kisaiah Ferguson, Zaccheus Henry)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay 17/18 age group (Shaquan Graham, Deshawn Ballard, JC Smith, Camron Coley-Barnhill) currently ranked #1 in the nation

De’Shawn (100 and 200 meter dash) 17/18 year old men. Currently ranked 8th in the nation in the 100. Currently ranked 6th in the nation in the 200 and ranked 6th in NC all time in NC for the 200.

Ethan Fay (80 Hurdles and Aero Jav) 11/12 year old boys

Casper Powe (Discus) 15/16 year old boys

Connor Powe ( 100 Hurdles and Triple Jump) 13/14 year old boys

Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis 9/10 year old boys age group 1500 Race Walk

Xavier Terrell ( 100 and 200 meter dash) 11/12 year old boys

Micah Hairston (400 meter hurdles) 17/18 year old men

Ja’Vonta Smith (Long Jump) 17/18 year old men