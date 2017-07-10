Holden Beach Police identify body of missing swimmer

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The body of a man missing since Sunday afternoon has been found and identified.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials discovered the swimmer’s body around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Holden Beach Police Chief Wallace Layne said the body recovered is Richard Mullins of Kentucky.

Mullins had been missing since 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Holden Beach. 

Officials with the Tri-Beach Fire Dept., the Coast Guard, Brunswick Co. Emergency Management, Brunswick Co. EMS, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and its helicopter, Coastline Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue and a helicopter from Charleston all assisted in the search.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Body of missing Holden Beach swimmer found
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Several agencies, helicopters looking for missing swimmer in Holden Beach
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Swimmer reported missing at Wrightsville Beach
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments