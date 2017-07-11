CFPUA Board Chair July 11 morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on the Board of Directors meeting tomorrow and last night’s DBA information session.

