CFPUA Board Chair July 11 morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on the Board of Directors meeting tomorrow and last night’s DBA information session.

CFPUA Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, July 12 at 9 am. The meeting will be held in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room at the New Hanover County Administration Building (230 Government Center Drive). During the meeting, Executive Director Jim Flechtner will present a summary of CFPUA’s ongoing actions related to GenX.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner attended an information session last night hosted by Clean Cape Fear and Wilmington’s Downtown Business Alliance. The session focused on GenX and businesses.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.