Report: Company pauses plans for Military Cutoff development

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Planning Commission apparently will not discuss plans for a new retail development on Military Cutoff Road as scheduled today.

The Wilmington Business Journal reports the Carroll Companies, which wants to develop the 44-acre project anchored by a $70 million hotel, is holding off asking for rezoning and a special use permit.

The move comes after a city staff review said “the proposal is a major destination-type project in the wrong location with insufficient

road system connectivity to distribute the heavy traffic volumes generated by the development.”

The review said the project, called The Avenues, could increase traffic on Military Cutoff by at least 40-percent.

A Carroll Companies spokesperson has not yet responded to WWAY’s request for comment.

The Carroll Companies was scheduled to go before the Wilmington Planning Commission with its request to rezone the property, which is currently home to the Hidden Lakes Mobile Home Park, to urban mixed use. It was also seeking a special use permit to increase the height limit of several proposed buildings to 75 feet.