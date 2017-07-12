Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore named Gatorade’s Male Athlete of the Year

MacKenzie Gore of Whiteville High School (Whiteville, N.C.) and Sydney McLaughlin of Union Catholic High School (Scotch Plains, N.J.) were named the 2017 Gatorade High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Gatorade)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WWAY) — A local baseball pitcher just brought home another award to add to his list.

Tuesday night, Gatorade named MacKenzie Gore the Male Athlete of the Year for 2017.

Gore graduated from Whiteville High School this year and has racked up quite a few other successes in the past few months.

At the end of May, Gatorade named him the National Baseball Player of the Year. Just a few weeks later, he was named Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year.

Last month, Gore made the decision to play baseball professionally, signing on with the San Diego Padres and grabbing a $6.4 Million signing bonus.