Hampstead man one of 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the 16 military members killed in a plane crash Monday was a Navy Corpsman from Hampstead.

Family members confirmed Ryan Michael Lohrey, 30, was on the KC-130 when it crashed in Mississippi Monday.

Lohrey is originally from Middletown, Indiana. ABC affiliate WRTV spoke with Lohrey’s family and friends after the crash happened.

“I’m just going to miss him being around,” Lohrey’s cousin Hayden Lohrey said. “Like just the way he made everybody feel.”

Assistant Principal of Lohrey’s high school, Todd Salkoski, said he remembers football practices with Lohrey years ago.

“He would literally come to practice and things in his work-clothes in the summer,” Salkoski said “Have football practice get back in his work clothes and go back and work again. He actually lost his football helmet during a play and continued to pursue the running back until he brought him down.”

Lohrey, who recently got married, had moved into a neighborhood in Hampstead about two months ago. It is a tight knit community we told you about a few months ago. The neighborhood was featured on WWAY’s Extraordinary Person of the Week because of a group called “The Cul-de-sac Crew”.

The neighborhood is now grieving the same way Lohrey’s hometown is grieving. Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but they said the news has hit the community very hard. Neighbors said the community is trying to stay strong and support Lohrey’s family through this time. They said a group has been started to make a meal train, take care of lawn duties and make gift baskets for Lohrey’s children.